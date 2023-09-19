Azerbaijan says opened civilian exit routes from Karabakh amid new tensions on Tuesday

By AFP

Azerbaijan on Tuesday demanded the "complete withdrawal" of Armenian forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a condition for peace after launching "anti-terror operations" in the disputed territory.

Later, Azerbaijan said it had opened humanitarian routes for non-combatants in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to flee hostilities after launching "anti-terrorist" operations in the breakaway region.

"To ensure the evacuation of the population from the risk zone, humanitarian corridors and reception points have been established on the Lachin road and in other directions," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Baku has also urged the Armenian forces to leave the disputed region.

ALSO READ | Azerbaijan says six killed in Karabakh mine blasts

"The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the so-called (Armenian separatist) regime," Baku's defence ministry said in a statement.

The tensions escalated after six people, including two civilians, were killed in a mine blast in Nagorno-Karabakh. Soon after the incident, Baku alleged that Armenia and separatist groups were behind the blasts.

Meanwhile, Armenia denied that its troops were present in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Armenian defence ministry has repeatedly stated, and states again, that the Republic of Armenia has no army in Nagorno-Karabakh," its defence ministry said.

(With inputs from the Online desk)

Azerbaijan on Tuesday demanded the "complete withdrawal" of Armenian forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a condition for peace after launching "anti-terror operations" in the disputed territory. Later, Azerbaijan said it had opened humanitarian routes for non-combatants in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh to flee hostilities after launching "anti-terrorist" operations in the breakaway region. "To ensure the evacuation of the population from the risk zone, humanitarian corridors and reception points have been established on the Lachin road and in other directions," the defence ministry said in a statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Baku has also urged the Armenian forces to leave the disputed region. ALSO READ | Azerbaijan says six killed in Karabakh mine blasts "The only way to achieve peace and stability in the region is the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the so-called (Armenian separatist) regime," Baku's defence ministry said in a statement. The tensions escalated after six people, including two civilians, were killed in a mine blast in Nagorno-Karabakh. Soon after the incident, Baku alleged that Armenia and separatist groups were behind the blasts. Meanwhile, Armenia denied that its troops were present in Nagorno-Karabakh. "The Armenian defence ministry has repeatedly stated, and states again, that the Republic of Armenia has no army in Nagorno-Karabakh," its defence ministry said. (With inputs from the Online desk)