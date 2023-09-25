Canada puts itself in a spot after honouring Nazi veteran in Parliament, Speaker apologises

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Canada’s decision to give a standing ovation in Parliament to a Nazi veteran from World War II has drawn outrage, bringing back memories of the holocaust.

The veteran, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, was in attendance in the House of Commons in Parliament along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky on September 22. Hunka served in World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS.

Following Zelenskyy's address in the House of Commons, Hunka, who was seated in the gallery, was praised for fighting for Ukrainian independence against the Russians. Hunka received two standing ovations from those gathered.

"At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada's Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others," the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement.

Subsequently, the Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota apologised on Sunday for recognizing Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" before the Canadian Parliament.

“In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” Rota said in a statement.

Rota took responsibility for what was characterized as an oversight, calling the initiative "entirely my own."

“I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them,” he said.

“The initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention,” he added, adding his "deepest apologies" to Jewish communities.

