In Taiwan, a group is battling fake news one conversation at a time, with a focus on seniors

Battling the effects of stories that aren't real

Like any democratic society, Taiwan is flooded with assorted types of disinformation. It touches every aspect of a person's life, from conspiracy theories on vaccines to health claims aimed at promoting supplements to rumors about major Taiwanese companies leaving the island.

Despite its very public nature, disinformation has a deeply personal impact—particularly among Taiwan's older people. It thrives in the natural gaps between people that come from generational differences and a constantly updating tech landscape, then enlarges those gaps to cause rifts.

"They have no way to communicate," says Melody Hsieh, who co-founded the group with Shu-huai Chang in 2018. "This entire society is being torn apart, and this is a terrible thing."

Chuang Tsai-yu, sitting in on a recent lecture by the group in Taipei, once saw a message online that told people to hit their chest in a way that would save them in the case of heart discomfort. She said she actually tried it out herself.

Later, she asked her doctor about it. His advice: Go directly to the emergency room and get checked for a heart attack.

"We really do believe the things people will send us," Chuang says. "Because when you're older, we don't have as much of a grasp on the outside world. Some of these scammers, they will write it in a way that's very believable."

Chuang is fortunate: Her son has explained some of the things she sees on her phone—including disinformation about health on the Line app. Not everyone is as lucky, though. When it comes to misinformation, there's a lot of work to do.

Taiwan is already home to several established fact-checking organisations. There's Co-Facts, a well-known AI-driven fact-checking bot founded by a group of civic hackers. There are the Taiwan Fact Check Centre and MyGoPen. But such organisations presume that you're at least somewhat tech-savvy—that you can find a fact-check organisation's website or add a fact-checking bot.

Yet many of the people most affected are the least tech-savvy. Fake News Cleaner believes addressing this gap requires an old-school approach: going offline. At the heart of the group's work is approaching people with patience and respect while educating them about the algorithms and norms that drive the platforms they use.

Hsieh says she was moved after seeing too many instances of division because of fake news: a couple that divorced, a mom who kicked her kid out of the house. Many such stories surfaced in 2018 when Taiwan held a national referendum on a number of social issues including on nuclear energy, sex education, and gay marriage.

At their second-ever event, Hsieh and Chang met a victim of fake news. A vegetable seller told them he'd lost sales because people had read that the vegetable fern he planted and sold, known locally as guomao, caused cancer. Business faded, and the vendor had to sell off part of his land. For a year, even restaurants didn't order from him.

Keep up the work, he told them—it's needed.