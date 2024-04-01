Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia operation

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was conscious and conversing with family on Monday after undergoing a successful hernia operation, the hospital treating him said, according to Arab News.

The report quoting the Prime Minister's office said that Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery on Sunday.

The procedure comes as the nation is at war with Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militants carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel in October.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin stood in as prime minister during the 74-year-old’s operation, the premier’s office said.

Doctors discovered the hernia on Saturday during a routine checkup, and after consultations the decision was made for the premier to undergo surgery after completing his daily schedule, his office said, AFP reports.

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu is recovering at Hadassah Medical Center-Ein Kerem in Jerusalem after undergoing hernia surgery there late last night.

After the surgery was completed, the hospital released a short video message. In the clip, the surgeons who performed the operation reported that it was successful and that Netanyahu was awake and talking to his family.

“His situation is perfect,” said Prof. Alon Pikarsky, head of general surgery, the report added.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has so far killed at least 32,782 people, mostly women and children, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Sunday.

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem on Sunday evening to call for Netanyahu's resignation and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.