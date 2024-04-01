Opposition's local elections win shows voters are unhappy with Erdogan's government, experts say

ISTANBUL: The Turkish opposition made huge gains in local elections, outperforming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and adding to municipalities gained five years ago. Many wonder on Monday if it's a turning point for the country reeling from economic hardship.

The main opposition, the center-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP, kept hold of Istanbul and the capital Ankara by wide margins but also added wins in conservative provinces such as Adiyaman in the south.

The party won in 35 of Turkey’s 81 provinces – including the country’s five most populous cities – while Erdogan’s Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party, or AKP, took 24.

Crucially, the CHP took 37.7% of the nationwide vote with nearly all the ballots counted. The AKP secured 35.5%.

The surprise results came just 10 months after the opposition was left divided and demoralized following a defeat in last year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

“It’s a huge turning point,” Seda Demiralp, a political science professor at Isik University in Istanbul, said.

“The CHP is no longer the opposition party in local government now ... (Erdogan) is clearly aware that throughout Turkey voters sent a clear message, even in conservative cities. It’s unbelievable, it’s a huge deal. It’s not just about local government, it’s about voters saying they’re not happy with the AK Party government.”

Turnout was around 78%, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency, compared to 87% last year. The results suggested that it was mostly AKP supporters who failed to vote, Demiralp said.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara, described the results as unprecedented over Erdogan’s two decades in power.

“We have never seen him lose like this,” he said. “Now the CHP is leading the AKP in the polls for the first time … This is a landslide for the CHP because they got more votes than the AKP for the first time.”