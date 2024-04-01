Palestinian photojournalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza Strip; 137 journalists killed so far

A Palestinian photojournalist was killed in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll of journalists to 137 since last October, Gaza’s government media office said on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The media office said Abdulwahab Awni Abu Oun was killed in an attack on his home in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN, the agency said.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza, the report added.