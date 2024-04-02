Baltimore bridge collapse: For now, no plan to disembark the 21 Indian sailors, says report

In total, 21 crew members, 20 of them Indian citizens and one member from Sri Lanka, were on-board the container ship Dali at the time of the Baltimore bridge accident, which happened just minutes into the ship's 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.

Authorities have said that - for now - there is no plan to disembark the Dali's crew, who are still working to maintain the ship. It is unlikely they will leave the vessel until it is moved - a complicated and potentially long process, the BBC reports

The crew are all in good health, including the one member with the minor injury, which required stitches. The crew is well-supplied with food, water and other supplies originally intended for their voyage to Sri Lanka, BBC said

Little else is known publicly about the crew, their background or their experience.

Among the few people to have been in contact with the Indian crew members is Joshua Messick, the executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center, a non-profit organisation that works to protect the rights of mariners.

Messick told the BBC that he has exchanged WhatsApp messages with the crew after arranging delivery of a care package that included WiFi hotspots.

He described them as "rattled" and largely keeping quiet about their situation as the investigation unfolds.

"They're not saying much at all to anyone who has been in touch with them," Messick was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"They didn't have WiFi until Saturday and they didn't really know what the perception of the rest of the world was. They weren't sure if they were being blamed, or demonised. They just didn't know what to expect."

Six people were killed in the collapse.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what caused the collision, and it is unclear when the crew will be able to leave the vessel.