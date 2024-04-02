Biden says aid staff 'must be protected' after deadly Israel strike: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden insisted aid workers be protected as he called the chef whose humanitarian non-profit lost seven employees in an Israeli strike in Gaza, the White House said Tuesday.

The White House added that it was "outraged" by the strike on employees of World Central Kitchen, which was founded by Spanish-American celebrity chef Jose Andres.

"The president called chef Jose Andres to express that he's heartbroken by this news of the airstrike that killed seven aid workers, and to express and share his deepest condolences," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The president conveyed he will make clear to Israel that humanitarian aid workers must be protected," she told a briefing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that his country's military had "unintentionally" killed the aid workers, who included Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian nationals.

"We were outraged to learn" of the strike, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the briefing later.

The United States now awaited the results of an Israeli investigation into the killings, said Kirby, adding that he expected it to be completed within days rather than weeks.

Kirby said they would wait for the findings, when asked whether Washington accepted Netanyahu's explanation that the incident was accidental.