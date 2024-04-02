Person in Texas infected with bird flu through dairy cattle

A person in the US state of Texas is recovering from bird flu after being exposed to dairy cattle, officials said Monday amid growing concern over the current global strain of the virus as it spreads to new species.

It is only the second case of a human testing positive for bird flu in the country, and comes after the infection sickened herds that were apparently exposed to wild birds in Texas, Kansas and other states over the past week.

"The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering," said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They were told to isolate and are being treated with the antiviral drug used for the flu.

The current outbreak began in 2020 and has led to the deaths of tens of millions of poultry, with wild birds also infected as well as land and marine mammals.

Cows and goats joined the list last week, a surprising development for experts because they were not thought susceptible to this type of influenza.

The infected person was likely a farm worker, Louise Moncla, a pathobiologist at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, told AFP.

"If we find continued clusters of infections in cows, then it means we need to start surveilling cows -- and that would be a big change to how we think about these viruses," she added.

"But at this time, there's not an enormous need for concern by the public," she said.

The CDC said that the infection does not change its bird flu human health risk assessment for the US, which it rates as low.

The first US bird flu case in a human occurred in a Colorado prison inmate in 2022 -- however, that was through infected poultry.