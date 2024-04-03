Pakistan facing 30 percent water shortage for sowing season

However, the country's meteorological department has also forecast higher than normal temperatures during monsoon season, increasing uncertainty.

Agriculture is the largest sector of Pakistan's economy, contributing about 24 percent of its GDP.

But it has been criticised for being water inefficient.

"What this current water shortfall means for the crops is that authorities will have to better plan on how to utilise the water that is allotted to them," said IRSA's Khan.

Pakistan, the world's fifth largest country with a population of more than 250 million, has recently been grappling with the profound impacts of climate change which includes shifting and unpredictable weather patterns.

Devastating floods in 2022 -- which scientists linked to climate change -- that affected more than 30 million people also severely impacted Pakistan's cotton crop that year.