Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city wounds at least 18 people

Ukraine on Tuesday said a Russian missile strike on its central city of Dnipro wounded at least 18 people, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying rescue efforts were underway after a college and kindergarten were hit, according to Kyiv Post.

"Dnipro. Already 18 injured," Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergey Lysak said on social media, adding that five of those taken to hospital were children.

He added that their lives were not in danger and described their condition as "moderate".

Dnipro is a city in central Ukraine on the river of the same name. It has been a target for deadly Russian attacks, Kyiv Post added.

Zelensky said in his daily evening address that "rescue operations" were underway and also said the educational facilities were "damaged".

He vowed retaliation, saying it is "important that the Russian terrorists receive answers to their attacks."