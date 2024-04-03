Uganda court to rule on harsh anti-gay law

KAMPALA: Uganda's Constitutional Court is due to rule Wednesday on a petition seeking to annul an anti-gay law that has been roundly condemned as one of the toughest in the world.

The legislation was adopted in May last year, triggering outrage among the LGBTQ community, rights campaigners, the United Nations and Western nations.

Known as the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023, it imposes penalties of up to life in prison for consensual same-sex relations and contains provisions that make "aggravated homosexuality" an offence punishable by death.

President Yoweri Museveni's government has struck a defiant tone, with officials accusing the West of trying to pressure Africa into accepting homosexuality.

The Constitutional Court in Kampala will issue its verdict from 10:00 am (0700 GMT), deputy registrar Susanne Okeny Anyala announced on Tuesday.