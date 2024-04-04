Five Iran security personnel dead in Jihadist-claimed attacks: TV

TEHRAN: At least five Iranian security personnel have been killed in two attacks claimed by a jihadist group in the country's southeast near Pakistan, state media reported on Thursday.

The attacks occurred in Sistan-Baluchistan province which has for years faced unrest involving drug-smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baluchi minority, and Sunni Muslim extremists.

"Five member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the police died as martyrs during two night-time terrorist attacks against a Guards base in Rask and a police post in Chabahar, "Majid Mirahmadi, vice-minister of the interior, told state TV.

General Mohammad Pakpour, who heads the Guards' land forces, said on television that 15 attackers were killed during clashes with security forces.

Mirahmadi said more than 10 security force members were hurt during the clashes that began Wednesday evening.

The Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice, in Arabic), claimed the attacks on its Telegram channel.