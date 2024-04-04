World Central Kitchen founder says Israel targeted staff in Gaza 'car by car'

World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés has accused Israeli forces in Gaza of targeting his aid workers "systematically, car by car", the BBC reports.

Monday's strike which killed seven members of his staff was not a mistake, he said, repeating that Israeli forces had been told of their movements.

WCK workers from Australia, Canada, Poland, the UK and the US were killed as well as their Palestinian colleague.

“This was not a bad luck situation where, ‘oops’, we dropped the bomb in the wrong place,” he was quoted as saying to the Reuters. “Even if we were not in coordination with the IDF, no democratic country and no military can be targeting civilians and humanitarians.”

According to the charity, the aid convoy was hit while leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, "where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route".

The convoy was made up of three vehicles, including two that were armoured, which clearly displayed the charity's logo. All three were hit during the strike, the BBC report said.

Israel says the strike was a "grave mistake" and has apologised.

It has also promised an independent investigation.