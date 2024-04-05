India abstains on UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: India on Friday abstained in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and demanding that Israel immediately lift its 'illegal' blockade on the strip.

The draft resolution on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure 'accountability and justice' was adopted by the Geneva-based Council with a vote of 28 in favour, 6 against and 13 abstentions.

India abstained along with France, Japan, Netherlands and Romania among others.

Those voting against the resolution included Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany and the US.

Countries voting in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Qatar, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.