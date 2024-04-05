India abstains on UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: India on Friday abstained in the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and demanding that Israel immediately lift its 'illegal' blockade on the strip.
The draft resolution on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure 'accountability and justice' was adopted by the Geneva-based Council with a vote of 28 in favour, 6 against and 13 abstentions.
India abstained along with France, Japan, Netherlands and Romania among others.
Those voting against the resolution included Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany and the US.
Countries voting in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Qatar, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.
The resolution demanded that Israel, the occupying Power, end its occupation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, and stressed that all efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be grounded in respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law and relevant United Nations resolutions.
The resolution also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance, in particular through crossings and land routes, and for the urgent restoration of basic necessities to the Palestinian population in Gaza.
It demanded that Israel immediately lift its illegal blockade on the Gaza Strip and all other forms of collective punishment and siege.
It condemned Israeli actions that may amount to ethnic cleansing, and called upon all States to take immediate action to prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within or from Gaza.
It further condemned the targeting of civilians, including on October 7, 2023 when Hamas carried out the terror attack against Israel and demanded the immediate release of all remaining hostages and detainees as well as ensuring immediate humanitarian access to the hostages and detainees in line with international law.
India votes in favour of UNHRC resolution reaffirming 'inalienable right' of Palestinian people to self-determination
India on Friday voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN Human Rights Council that reaffirmed the "inalienable right" of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent state of Palestine.
The draft resolution on the 'Right of the Palestinian people to self-determination' was adopted in the Geneva-based Council, with 42 member states, including India, voting in favour.
The US and Paraguay were the only two nations in the 47-member Council to vote against the resolution, with abstentions from Albania, Argentina and Cameroon.
The resolution reaffirmed the inalienable, permanent and unqualified right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to live in freedom, justice and dignity and the right to their independent State of Palestine.
It also reaffirmed the need to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in conformity with international law and other internationally agreed parameters, including all relevant United Nations resolutions.
It called upon Israel, the occupying Power, to immediately end its occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and to reverse and redress any impediments to the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Palestine.
It reaffirmed its support for the solution of two States, Palestine and Israel, living side by side in peace and security.