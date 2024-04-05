New York rattled by small earthquake

New York: New York City was shaken by a small earthquake on Friday with a 4.8 magnitude and an epicenter in neighboring New Jersey state, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

In Brooklyn buildings shook, rattling cupboard doors and fixtures, an AFP correspondent reported.

At the United Nations, which has its headquarters in New York, a Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza was temporarily paused after the tremor.

"Is that an earthquake?" said Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto who was speaking at the time.

Social media users reported feeling the earthquake from Philadelphia up to New York and eastward along Long Island.

The iconic Empire State Building reported on its X account: "I AM FINE."