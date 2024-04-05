Russia says recent strikes response to Ukrainian attacks on energy

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday that its recent strikes on Ukraine were a "response" to Ukrainian attacks on its energy sector, which Kyiv has frequently targeted in drone attacks.

Moscow has launched almost daily strikes on Ukraine's power grid since late March, repeating its campaign of aerial bombardment that plunged millions into darkness in 2022 and early 2023.

The Russian defence ministry said it had carried out 39 strikes against Ukraine since March 31 "in response to attempts by the Kyiv regime to damage facilities in the oil and gas and energy sectors of Russia".

It said the strikes targeted Ukraine's energy sector and fuel depots as well as "enterprises of the military-industrial complex" and air defences.

Ukraine has fired dozens of drones at Russian energy facilities including oil refineries since the conflict began, sometimes hundreds of kilometres from the border.