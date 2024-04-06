American families of hostages in Gaza say they don’t have time for ‘progress’ in cease-fire talks

NEW YORK: The families of four American hostages and others killed in the Israel-Hamas war said Friday that any cease-fire deal must bring their loved ones home from Gaza after half a year in captivity.

“By now, they are all in dire humanitarian condition,” said Orna Neutra, mother of hostage Omer Neutra. “A cease-fire with a partial deal, or with no deal, could be a death sentence for our son.”

Clutching photos of their relatives, the family members held a news conference in Manhattan to renew calls to free the hostages, and to mark the grim milestone of six months of separation. They were joined by New York US Reps. Mike Lawler, a Republican, and Dan Goldman, a Democrat.

The families thanked the Biden administration for its efforts to negotiate a deal and keep them informed — but urged the president to get results.

“We are tired of hearing about progress towards a deal,” said Orna Neutra. “We don’t have time for progress.”

Her son is a US-Israel dual citizen who was serving in the Israeli military on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.

Around half of the hostages were released in a November cease-fire. Hamas is believed to be holding roughly 100 hostages, as well as the remains of about 30 people who were killed on Oct. 7 or died in captivity.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.