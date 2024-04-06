China may use AI-generated content for its benefit as India, US go to polls: Microsoft

NEW DELHI: With major economies like India and the US going to polls this year, China is likely to use AI-generated content to benefit its interests, software major Microsoft has alleged in a blog.

The blog is based on Microsoft Threat Intelligence insights in the latest East Asia report "Same targets, new playbooks: East Asia threat actors employ unique methods".

"With major elections taking place around the world this year, particularly in India, South Korea and the United States, we assess that China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content to benefit its interests," the blog said.

The report even mentions North Korean cyber threat actors also working towards targeting elections in these three countries.

According to Microsoft findings, the chances of the AI-generated content by China affecting election results will remain low but continued experimentation, augmenting memes etc may prove effective down the line.