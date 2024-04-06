'Hamas delegation heading to Cairo for ceasefire talks'

A Hamas delegation is heading to Cairo on Sunday after an Egyptian invitation to discuss the developments of the ceasefire agreement, a senior Hamas source has told Al Jazeera.

The source said that intensive contacts took place between Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and mediators to resume the negotiations in Cairo.

Haniyeh told mediators that any round of negotiations should start on the basis of a permanent ceasefire, the source added.

Earlier, according to Al Jazeera, US President Joe Biden sent letters to mediators in Qatar and Egypt urging pressure on Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire after the White House said new talks are scheduled for the weekend.

At least 33,137 Palestinians have been killed and 75,815 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, its Health Ministry says.

Some 46 Palestinians were killed and 65 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 60 percent of Gaza’s housing units have been destroyed, along with 392 education facilities, 123 ambulances and 184 mosques.

More than 1.7 million Palestinians – three-quarters of Gaza’s population – are displaced, with the majority crammed into the southernmost district of Rafah.

More than 1.1 million Palestinians face “catastrophic” food insecurity, according to the United Nations.

Famine-like conditions are worst in the north of the enclave, where at least 27 people, including 23 children, have died of starvation or dehydration.