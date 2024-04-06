Israel's military says it has recovered body of a hostage from Gaza: Report

Israel's military says it has recovered the body of a man taken hostage and held in Gaza, in an overnight raid on Khan Yunis, the BBC reported.

Elad Katzir was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

His body was recovered from Gaza overnight and brought back to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said.

He was identified by medical officials, and his family has been informed, the BBC said.

The IDF and ISA said in a joint statement: "The body of the abductee Elad Katzir, who according to intelligence was murdered in captivity by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation, was rescued overnight from Khan Yunis and returned to Israeli territory."

They said his remains were located using "precise" intelligence, according to the BBC.

Katzir, 47, was abducted from Nir Oz with his mother Hanna, 77.

She was released in November, while his father, Avraham, was murdered in the kibbutz, the IDF and ISA said.