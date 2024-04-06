Roadside bomb in southwestern Syria kills seven children and wounds 2 others

DAMASCUS: A roadside bomb detonated Saturday in southwestern Syria, killing at least seven children, in an area where dozens of incidents have already claimed about 100 lives in 2024, state media and a war monitor reported.

It remains unclear who planted the bomb in the northern countryside of conflict-stricken Daraa province, which lies between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Russian-backed Syrian government forces and their allies captured the city and province of Daraa from opposition forces in 2018.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed police official in Daraa, blamed militant groups, which are still active in the area.

But Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights accused a pro-government militia of planting the bomb in an assassination attempt, without giving further details. It says at least eight children were killed.