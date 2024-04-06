US shooting: Two dead, 7 injured in Florida bar gunfight

The wounded officer has been released from a hospital, WTVJ-TV reported. The six bystanders remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition, Zabaleta said.

A resident of a nearby apartment told WPLG-TV that he heard a hail of gunfire.

"Around 3:15 or 3:30 in the morning, I heard three initial gunshots," said William Suedois. "Didn't really know where it was coming from. I thought it was fireworks. Then I heard probably 10 or 15 directly after that — very, very fast and very loud. It was very scary — very scary."

Zabaleta said it's "way too early to know" who shot who.

He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shootings, while Miami-Dade Police are investigating the two deaths. Investigators also said Saturday they could not yet say why the fight broke out. Officers continued to interview witnesses at the bar well after sunrise Saturday, while parts of the mall remained roped off as crime scene technicians gathered evidence.

The security guard who was killed has not yet been identified.