UK man stabs wife to death, chops body in over 200 pieces before dumping them in river

In a gruesome murder, a 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty of murdering his wife after chopping up her body into 224 pieces and dumping the remains in a river.
Before pleading guilty, he denied killing his wife for almost a year, according to a report.
Nicholas Metson stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body in over 200 pieces and stored them in his kitchen for a week before dumping them in a river with the help of a friend, a report said.
The local police said that a second man, Joshua Hancock (28), had also pleaded guilty to disposal of the victim's remains.
Hancock who was Metson's friend had allegedly received money from the accused to dispose of the remains which he kept hidden for nearly a week after the murder, the BBC reported.
On March 25, 2023, Bramley's remains were found in a river , eight days after she was reported missing.
The couple were said to be married in 2021 were said to be on the verge of a divorce.
Tried to play the victim
During the court proceedings, a prosecutor informed the judge that on March 24, 2023, the local police received a phone call expressing worry about Bramley's well-being. Following which, a team was dispatched to the apartment where the couple resided.
"Metson who opened the door, told the police that his wife left home on March 19 with a local mental health support group," the prosector told the court.
He also complained about his wife to the police that he was a victim of domestic abuse and that Bramley had assaulted him the previous weekend.
However, when the police visited the house again on March 25, they found bloodstained sheets in a bathtub, large dark stains on the floor in the main bedroom, a saw in the kitchen and also noticed a strong smell of ammonia and bleach.
The prosecutor further said that there were signs that the house had been redecorated and recent cleaning and Metson even joked to the police that his wife "might be hiding under the bed".
He was then arrested on suspicion of murder.
On the evening of March 25, 2023, a passer-by noticed plastic bags floating in the Witham River, including one which had a severed hand. Upon which, the police team found the 224 remains of Bramley's body wrapped in a plastic bags.
A gruesome murder
The Daily Mail reported that a pathologist took more than 13 hours to conduct a complete examination of the remains, but was unable to ascertain the exact cause of death.
The prosecutor told the court on Friday that Bramley's "injuries went far beyond what was necessary to dismember her body".
According to his internet history, he also looked online for queries like, "what benefits do I get if my wife has died" and "can someone haunt me after they die".
After the murder, Metson withdrew 50 pounds from the victim's account and, according to a CCTV.
History of violence
The accused, Metson, who was history of violence against his former partners had allegedly stabbed Bramley repeatedly before killing her at their apartment.
The Daily Mail reported Metson also had a history of cruelty towards animals, and used to 'punish' Bramely by killing their pets, including a puppy and hamsters.
Victim's mother and her sister also confirmed in the court that Bramely was subjected to "coercive control and manipulation".
The victim's family described Metson as an "evil monster" and said that he allegedly tried to keep the victim away from her family.
The statements also said that the couple's marriage of 16 months had "broken down irretrievably".