UK man stabs wife to death, chops body in over 200 pieces before dumping them in river

In a gruesome murder, a 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty of murdering his wife after chopping up her body into 224 pieces and dumping the remains in a river.

Before pleading guilty, he denied killing his wife for almost a year, according to a report.

Nicholas Metson stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body in over 200 pieces and stored them in his kitchen for a week before dumping them in a river with the help of a friend, a report said.

The local police said that a second man, Joshua Hancock (28), had also pleaded guilty to disposal of the victim's remains.

Hancock who was Metson's friend had allegedly received money from the accused to dispose of the remains which he kept hidden for nearly a week after the murder, the BBC reported.

On March 25, 2023, Bramley's remains were found in a river , eight days after she was reported missing.

The couple were said to be married in 2021 were said to be on the verge of a divorce.