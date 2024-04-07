Netanyahu says Israel 'one step from victory' in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel was "one step away from victory" in the Gaza war and vowed there would be no truce until Hamas frees all hostages.

He was speaking in a cabinet meeting marking six months of the war that broke out on October 7 after an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

"We are one step away from victory," Netanyahu said. "But the price we paid is painful and heartbreaking."

Speaking as truce talks were expected to resume in Cairo with international mediators, he said: "There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. It just won't happen."

He stressed that "Israel is ready for a deal, Israel is not ready to surrender".