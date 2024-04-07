Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide

KIGALI, RWANDA: Rwandans will on Sunday mark 30 years since a genocide orchestrated by Hutu extremists tore apart their country, as neighbours turned on each other in one of the bloodiest massacres of the 20th century.

The killing spree, which lasted 100 days before the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) rebel militia took Kigali in July 1994, claimed the lives of around 800,000 people, largely Tutsis but also moderate Hutus.

The tiny nation has since found its footing under the iron-fisted rule of President Paul Kagame, who led the RPF, but the scars of the violence remain, leaving a trail of destruction across Africa's Great Lakes region.

In keeping with tradition, April 7 -- the day Hutu militias unleashed the carnage in 1994 -- will be marked by Kagame lighting a remembrance flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are believed to be buried.

Kagame will place wreaths on the mass graves, flanked by foreign dignitaries including former US president Bill Clinton, who had called the genocide the biggest failure of his administration.

The international community's failure to intervene has been a cause of lingering shame, with French President Emmanuel Macron expected to release a message on Sunday saying that France and its Western and African allies "could have stopped" the bloodshed but lacked the will to do so.

Kagame is also expected to give a speech at a 10,000-seat arena in the capital, where Rwandans will later hold a candlelight vigil for those killed in the slaughter.