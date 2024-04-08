Pakistani man to get 80 lashes for making false allegations against wife

KARACHI: In a rare punishment, a Pakistani court has sentenced a man in Sindh province to 80 lashes for refusing to admit the paternity of his child and falsely accusing his ex-wife of adultery.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Malir) Shehnaz Bohyo convicted Fareed Qadir under Section 7(1) of the Offence of Qazf (Enforcement Of Hadd) Ordinance, 1979 for disowning his legal child and making false accusations against his ex-wife, Dawn News reported on Monday.

The section of the ordinance reads: "Whoever commits qazf liable to hadd shall be punished with whipping numbering eighty stripes. It is crystal clear that the accused is a liar and had fabricated an allegation of Qazf upon the complainant regarding illegitimacy of her daughter Thus, he is convicted and sentenced to 80 stripes each under section 7(1) of the Qazf Ordinance, 1979," the order said.

The court ruled that after the conviction, his evidence shall not be admissible in any court of law following the confirmation of the conviction from the Federal Shariat Court.