UN watchdog condemns attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

KYIV: The head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog agency on Sunday condemned a drone strike on one of six nuclear reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, saying such attacks "significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident."

In a statement on the social media platform X, Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed at least three direct hits against the ZNPP main reactor containment structures took place. "This cannot happen," he said.

Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack, but the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency didn't attribute blame. Kyiv officials made no immediate comment.

He said it was the first such attack since November 2022, when he set out five basic principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences.