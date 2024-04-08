Under pressure, Israel pulls forces out of southern Gaza

Under pressure from the US and allies over the ‘unintentional’ killing of aid workers, Israel on Sunday adopted a conciliatory approach and pulled out troops from southern Gaza.

The Israeli military in a statement said the 98th commando division has “concluded its mission” in Khan Yunis and left “in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations”. However, the Israeli military said it will continue to have presence in the rest of the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is ready for a deal but is not ready to surrender. The partial withdrawal from Gaza should aid the truce talks expected to resume in Cairo. “There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. It just won’t happen,” he said. Netanyahu has been under pressure from the international community after Israel on April 1 dropped bombs on humanitarian workers of US-based food charity World Central Kitchen by mistake.