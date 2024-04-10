How the EU wants to reshape its asylum system

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament votes Wednesday on a landmark reform of EU laws on asylum-seekers and irregular migrants.

Here are the main changes which, if adopted, will come into force from 2026:

Border filtering

The new EU Asylum and Migration Pact will see migrants irregularly entering the EU undergo identity, health and security checks and have biometric readings of their faces and fingerprints recorded, which can take up to seven days.

Children will get special treatment, and member countries are to have independent monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure rights are upheld.

The procedure aims to determine which migrants should receive an accelerated or normal asylum application process, and which ones should be sent back to their country of origin or transit.

Streamlined vetting

Asylum-seekers with lower chances of receiving protection status -- defined as those coming from countries whose nationals' asylum applications are, on average, rejected in at least 80 percent of cases -- will be processed faster.

Nationals from countries such as Tunisia, Morocco and Bangladesh figure in that category.

Their streamlined applications would be processed in centres not far from the EU's "external borders" -- meaning mostly land frontiers and ports, but also airports -- so they could be quickly sent back if their request is judged to be unfounded or inadmissible.

This would require using detention centres, though alternative measures can be used, such as confinement in residences.

Up to 30,000 people can be held in the centres at any period, with the EU expecting up to 120,000 migrants annually to pass through them.

Unaccompanied minors believed to pose a security risk and families with children would also be held in them.