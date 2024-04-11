Current developments in Pakistan may lead to another 'Dhaka tragedy', warns ex-PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan drew a parallel between the political developments in Pakistan now and the circumstances leading to the 1971 Dhaka tragedy, warning that the present situation in the cash-strapped country could result in economic collapse.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman in a message from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail reminded the current dispensation that countries and institutions could not survive without a stable economy.

PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan relayed Khan's message to the media during a press conference after the party's legal team met the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician in jail on Wednesday, the day Eid was celebrated in Pakistan.

Barrister Raja told the media that Khan looked determined, though worried for the country and its people.

Raja, who narrated Khan's message, said, "When you don't give rights to the people, you cannot say the economy will grow."

"In 1970, army chief Yahya Khan wanted a hung Parliament, but when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's party got a clear majority, the army held a fraud by-election in which 80 seats of Awami League were snatched as Yahya Khan wanted to become president," he said, referring to the political developments in the then East Pakistan.