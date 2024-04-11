EU lawmakers call to make abortion a fundamental right

BRUSSELS: European lawmakers on Thursday backed a call to include access to abortion in the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights, in a symbolic move after France enshrined the right in its constitution.

The European Parliament passed the non-binding resolution by 336 votes to 163 with support from centrist and left-wing groups.

But the right to "safe and legal abortion" has almost no chance of inclusion in the bloc's legally-binding charter which would require unanimous agreement by the EU's 27 countries.

The right to abortion remains heavily restricted in EU countries including strongly Catholic Poland and Malta. Polish lawmakers on Thursday opened a debate on liberalising abortion laws, but splits in the ruling coalition made the outcome uncertain.