Biden, Trump equally did more harm than good but in different forms, opinion polls show

WASHINGTON: There's a reason why President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are spending so much time attacking each other — people don't think either man has much to brag about when it comes to his own record. Americans generally think that while they were in the White House, both did more harm than good on key issues.

But the two candidates have different weak spots. For Biden, it's widespread unhappiness on two issues: the economy and immigration. Trump, meanwhile, faces an electorate where substantial shares think he harmed the country on a range of issues.

A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that more than half of U.S. adults think Biden's presidency has hurt the country on cost of living and immigration, while nearly half think Trump's presidency hurt the country on voting rights and election security, relations with foreign countries, abortion laws and climate change.

"Considering the price of gas, the price of groceries, the economy — I did very well during those four years," Christina Elliott, 60, a Republican from Texas, said of the Trump presidency. "I didn't have to worry about filling up my tank or losing half of my paycheck to the grocery store."

Elliott wasn't too keen on Trump's handling of abortion and said that when it comes to the former president's rhetoric, "He just needs to learn how to be tactful and shut his mouth."

"But other than that, like I said, I did very well during the Trump years," she added.