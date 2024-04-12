India advises citizens to avoid travel to Israel, Iran amid heightened risk of military escalation

NEW DELHI: India on Friday issued a travel advisory for its citizens planning to travel to Israel or Iran amid a heightened risk of military escalation in West Asia.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice,” says the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

All citizens currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with the Indian embassies there and register themselves.

“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” the MEA added.

This advisory comes after Iran accused Israel of launching an airstrike on its consulate in Syria, which led to the deaths of top Iranian military commanders. Tensions between the two countries have mounted. Reports suggest that Israel is preparing for potential military actions by Iran in the days ahead.

France and the US were among the first to issue similar travel advisories for the region.

India has expressed concern over the security situation in West Asia.

“We have noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on 1 April 2024. India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of international law," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, MEA.