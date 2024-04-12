China says 'great positive progress' made to resolve border row with India

BEIJING: China and India have made "great positive progress to resolve the border standoff, with both sides maintaining close communication, a senior foreign ministry official said here on Friday.

The foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning's remarks were further elaboration on China's reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement in which he said that for New Delhi, ties with Beijing are important and the "prolonged situation" at the borders should be addressed urgently.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.

"About the border issue, I can tell you that China and India are remaining in close communication through diplomatic and military channels and great positive progress has been made," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao told a media briefing here responding to a question on Modi's interview to Newsweek.

"We also believe that a healthy China and India relations serve the interests of the two countries," she said.

"China hopes that India will work in the same direction with China to properly manage the differences and promote the bilateral relations forward on a healthy stable track," Mao said.