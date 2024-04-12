German parliament to vote on making it easier for people to legally change their name and gender

BERLIN: German lawmakers are expected to vote Friday on a government plan to make it easier for transgender, intersex and nonbinary people to change their name and gender in official documents.

The "self-determination law," one of several social reforms that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's liberal-leaning coalition government pledged when it took office in late 2021, would take effect on Nov. 1.

It would allow adults to change their first name and legal gender at registry offices without further formalities. They would have to notify the office three months before making the change.

The existing "transsexual law," which dates back four decades, requires individuals who want to change gender on official documents to first obtain assessments from two experts "sufficiently familiar with the particular problems of transsexualism" and then a court decision.

Since that law was drawn up, Germany's top court has struck down other provisions that required transgender people to get divorced and sterilized, and to undergo gender-transition surgery.

The new legislation focuses on individuals' legal identities. It does not involve any revisions to Germany's rules for gender-transition surgery.