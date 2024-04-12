Moderate growth for cash-strapped Sri Lanka, forecasts Asian Development Bank

COLOMBO: The Asian Development Bank has forecast Sri Lanka's economy to record moderate growth of 1.9 per cent in 2024 and 2.5 per cent in 2025 following two consecutive years of contractions.

The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) growth forecast hinges on the continuation of reforms and better consumer and business sentiment along with the timely completion of external debt restructuring that will also support Sri Lanka's debt sustainability efforts.

"Sri Lanka is showing signs of recovery, with green shoots emerging in the second half of 2023," the Manila-based lending agency said in its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2024.

Sri Lanka will return to single-digit inflation at 7.5 per cent in 2024 and 5.5 per cent in 2025 after two years of high inflation, it said.