Prince William makes first appearance since wife's cancer announcement

LONDON: Prince William has made his first public appearance since his wife Catherine announced she has cancer, attending a football match between Aston Villa and Lille with son Prince George.

The 41-year-old heir to the British throne was pictured smiling and clapping with son George, 10, as his team Aston Villa recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday night.

The Princess of Wales, 42, announced last month that she was undergoing treatment for a cancer discovered following abdominal surgery.