Russian soldiers who quit Putin's war get no hero's welcome abroad as asylum claims surge

YEVGENY

Sitting in his spartan room in Astana, Kazakhstan, Yevgeny rummaged through a cardboard box that holds the things he thought to save.

"It's like a woman's handbag, there's so much stuff," he muttered, poking around real and fake passports, a letter with hearts on it, blister packs of pills.

He can't find his military medals. He has the certificates, though, commemorating his service in Syria and Ukraine.

Yevgeny seems suddenly ashamed. "I don't care about them," he said, shoving everything back in the box.

The son of postal workers, Yevgeny went to military school mostly because it was free. He did 41 parachute jumps, and learned to ride horses, dive, shoot and handle explosives. The cost of his education would come after graduation: five years of mandatory military service.

The night of Feb. 23, 2022, Yevgeny and his unit barely slept. Their tanks, hulking and dark, cast long shadows on a thin layer of snow beside the railroad tracks that would carry them toward Ukraine. Yevgeny was too drunk with fatigue to think much about what would happen next.

On Yevgeny's second day at war, an officer leaned against his machine gun and shot off his own finger, he said. Later, a guy fell asleep under a military vehicle and died when it drove over him. People got lost and never came back.

In the chaos, around 10 men in his unit were accidentally killed with guns or grenades. One soldier shot another square in the chest. What were they doing, Yevgeny wondered, testing their bulletproof vests? None of it made sense in a world where life mattered. But Yevgeny wasn't in that world anymore.

The deeper Yevgeny moved into Ukraine, the uglier things got.

"We didn't want to kill anyone, but we also wanted to live," explained Yevgeny, a senior lieutenant who oversaw a platoon of around 15 men. "The locals would come in civilian cars and shoot at our military. What would you do?"

He said that Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed because the Russians couldn't get them back to Russia and didn't want to build detention centers.

"Special people were chosen for this, because a lot of others refused," he said. "People with a special, so to speak, psyche were appointed executioners."

There are things Yevgeny can't forget: A 14-year-old Ukrainian boy who seemed to be making Molotov cocktails and was executed. A 24-year-old Ukrainian woman caught with compromising information on her phone raped by two Russian soldiers.

Yevgeny was within breathing distance of Kyiv when Moscow ordered a retreat. In a single day in April 2022, around seventy people from his brigade died in an ambush, he said. The Ukrainian military released a video of the encounter with the retreating column.

Pop, pop, pop go the fireballs. Little flags bob above the tanks, giving it the feel of a video game. Shells crash a bit off to the left. Then, a hit. The video cuts to a magnified image of a Russian tank pluming black smoke, two lifeless bodies curled beside it.

"Very cool," wrote someone in the comments.

"The best sight in my life is to see how the Russians die," wrote another.

Yevgeny was in that column. He knows men who are dying in those balls of fire. His face is flat. He doesn't want to see it again.

"Many of my friends have died. And these were really good guys who didn't want to fight," he said. "But there was no way out for them."

He is crying.