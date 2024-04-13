Iran says Israel 'in complete panic' over Syria attack response

TEHRAN: An adviser to Iran's supreme leader said Saturday that Israel is panicking over a possible retaliatory response from Iran after a strike in Syria which killed members of its Revolutionary Guards.

"It has been a week that the Zionists are in complete panic and are on alert,"

Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

"They don't know what Iran wants to do, so they and their supporters are terrified," ISNA quoted him as saying.

Tehran has blamed Israel and vowed to avenge the April 1 air strike on Damascus that levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annex, killing seven members of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two generals.

Following the strike, which Israel has not commented on, its army announced a leave suspension. It also said officials decided to increase manpower and draft reserve soldiers to operate air defences.

"This psychological, media and political war is more terrifying for them than the war itself, because they are waiting for an attack every night and many of them have fled and gone to shelters," Safavi added.