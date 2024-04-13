North Korea's Kim meets top Chinese official to open a 'new chapter' of ties

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's top legislator hailed a "new chapter" of Beijing-Pyongyang relations on Saturday, in one of the most high-level meetings between the allies in years.

Beijing's third highest-ranking official Zhao Leji -- a member of the powerful Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo -- made a goodwill visit to the nuclear-armed North this week as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.

China is North Korea's most important economic benefactor and diplomatic ally, obstructing US-led efforts at the UN Security Council alongside Russia to impose stricter sanctions on Kim Jong Un's government in response to its increased weapons tests.

Zhao met Kim on Saturday, after attending an opening ceremony on Friday for the "year of China-Democratic People's Republic of Korea Friendship" in Pyongyang on Friday, according to Beijing's state news agency Xinhua.

Zhao told Kim that China is "willing to strengthen development linkage and deepen bilateral cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," according to Xinhua, using the North's official name.

Zhao told Kim that China is willing to "promote bilateral practical and mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve new results, to continue to give strong mutual support and to safeguard the common interests of both sides".

Kim in turn told Zhao the North was keen to "deepen the traditional friendship and write a new chapter in Democratic People's Republic of Korea-China relations," according to Xinhua.

A photo published by Xinhua showed Zhao and Kim smiling and shaking hands.

Zhao is China's third highest-ranking official, behind President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.