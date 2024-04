Six people dead including suspect in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack

SYDNEY: Five people were killed and several others injured -- including a small child -- when a knife-wielding attacker rampaged through a busy Sydney shopping centre on Saturday, Australian police said.

Multiple people were stabbed by the unidentified assailant, who was shot dead by a policewoman at the scene.

The incident occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall complex, which was packed with Saturday afternoon shoppers.

"I'm advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender," said New South Wales police assistant commissioner Anthony Cooke.

The motive was not immediately clear, but Cooke said "terrorism" could not be ruled out at this stage.

"I do not know at this stage who he is. You would understand this is quite raw. Inquiries are very new and we are continuing to make attempts to identify the offender in this matter," said Cooke.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed Australians' sadness and shock at the attack.

"Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones," he wrote on social media platform X.