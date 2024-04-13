Ukraine says situation in east has 'deteriorated significantly'

KYIV: Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday the situation on the eastern front had worsened in the face of a heightened Russian offensive.

Syrsky, who took over as commander-in-chief in February after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired his popular predecessor, Valery Zaluzhny, also said Russian forces had superior weapons and numbers.

"The situation on the eastern front has deteriorated significantly in recent days," said Syrsky.

He spoke of "a significant intensification of the enemy's offensive after the presidential elections in Russia" last month and added decisions were being taken "to strengthen the most problematic defence areas with electronic warfare and air defence".

Ukraine has said the situation around the eastern frontline city of Chasiv Yar is "difficult and tense" with the area under "constant fire".

Chasiv Yar lies 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of Bakhmut, which was flattened by months of artillery fire before it was captured by Moscow last May.