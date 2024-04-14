Why Iran's unprecedented attack failed against Israel's multilayered air-defense system

JERUSALEM: An incoming attack by more than 300 Iranian drones and ballistic missiles was the latest challenge to Israel's air defense system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas.

Israel's defense system with assistance from the U.S. and Britain is credited with preventing serious damage or casualties.

Here's a closer look at Israel's multilayered air-defense system:

The Arrow: This system developed with the U.S. is designed to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran said it launched on Saturday. The Arrow, which operates outside the atmosphere, has been used in the current war to intercept long-range missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

David's Sling: Also developed with the U.S., the David's Sling is meant to intercept medium-range missiles, such as those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.