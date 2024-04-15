Macron says France 'to do everything' to have Olympic truce

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he "wanted to do everything possible to have an Olympic truce" for the Paris Games despite war raging in Ukraine and Gaza.

"We want to work towards an Olympic truce and I think it is an occasion for me to engage with a lot of our partners," he told in an interview with BFMTV news channel.

The truce is a historic tradition that peace reigns during the Olympics.

Referring to the recent escalations between Iran and Israel, Macron said that France would help do everything to avoid a "conflagration" in the Middle East.

"We will do everything to avoid... a conflagration," he told adding that French jets helped repel an Iranian violation of Jordan's air space during the attack late Saturday.

The French president also said that the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics could move from the river Seine to the national stadium in the event of a security threat.

Macron said in an interview that instead of teams sailing down the Seine on barges, the ceremony could be "limited to the Trocadero" building in front of the Eiffel Tower or "even moved to the Stade de France".