Even as Olympic costs climb, France says they are quite cheap

PARIS: What is included in the cost of Olympics can lead to wildly different calculations of their costs.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed a year and held in 2021 during the Covid crisis, cost 12 billion euros according to Japan's national auditors, almost twice as much as the estimate in their original bid.

For Rio in 2016, beset by corruption, the local organisers estimated a total cost of 11.8bn euros, more than half of that on infrastructure.

Estimates for London in 2012 range between 12 and 15 billion euros. For Beijing in 2008 calculations from outside experts run as high as 40 billion euros at current exchange rates. Athens in 2004, which added to the Greek government's crippling debts, cost 13 billion euros.

For Paris, the responsibility for spending the money is divided between the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (Cojo), which is running the competition, and the Olympic Delivery Company (Solideo) which built the facilities. Both have had issues compounded by higher-than-anticipated inflation.

Cojo is already on course to raise more money from private sources, 4.4 billion euros, than the original estimate of 3.2 billion euros. In fact the original budget foresaw perfect financial balance -- a goal which has been abandoned.

Cojo is raising 1.24 billion euros from sponsors, 1.4 billion euros from ticket sales and it receives 1.2 billion euros in funding from the International Olympic Committee.

Among Cojo's costs are renting the Stade de France, equipping the Olympic Village for the athletes, paying private security guards, for temporary stands and for the dancers at the opening ceremony.

At the end of 2022, Cojo hiked its budget 10 percent, blaming inflation. By then, it had received an additional 111 million euros in public funding from the French government and local authorities, in particular for the organisation of the Paralympics, which take place after the Olympics.

The French Court of Audit said Cojo had committed the traditional Olympic error of underestimating its initial budget.

In a sign that times are hard, Cojo recently asked the regional government to contribute to the cost of bus transport for accredited participants, a 10-million-euro expense. The region refused.

The final score will not be known until long after the final competition ends.

The Court of Audit has been asked to produce a report by autumn 2025.