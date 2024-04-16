Lebanon's Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israel

JERUSALEM: Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah claimed an attack on Israel using two explosive drones on Tuesday which Israeli local authorities said wounded three people.

The Israeli military said "two armed" drones entered from Lebanon and exploded near a town in northern Israel, Beit Hillel, adding that "the incident is under review".

Hezbollah fighters launched an "air attack with suicide drones in two phases... striking the Iron Dome (air defence system) platforms and their crew", the group said in a statement.

The Israeli local regional council said that three people were wounded in the explosion.

No air raid sirens were heard at the time of the incident.

The latest aerial incursion from across the northern border came days after Iran launched a barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel in an unprecedented attack.