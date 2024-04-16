'Party apparatchik': Congress slams India's envoy to Ireland for critical remarks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday took strong objection to the criticism directed at it by the Indian envoy to Ireland while responding to an Irish daily's editorial, saying that attacking opposition parties openly in a manner like a "party apparatchik" was "disgraceful behaviour" and the ambassador should be sacked.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra over his remarks in his "rejoinder" to The Irish Times over what the embassy said was a "highly biased and prejudiced editorial, casting aspersion on Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, Indian democracy, law enforcement institutions & 'Hindu-majority' people of India."

In the rejoinder, Mishra said, "Further to 'The Irish Times' view on the Indian election: Modi tightens his grip" (April 11th), Indian prime minister Narendra Modi enjoys unprecedented popularity and profile not only in India but globally because of his impeccable personal character and integrity and thought-leadership on innovative, inclusive governance and sustainable development."