Heavy floods hit Dubai, airport as Oman toll rises to 18

DUBAI: Torrential rain flooded roads, homes and malls and briefly halted operations at Dubai's airport as storms lashed the Gulf on Tuesday, after leaving at least 18 dead in Oman.

Dubai, the Middle East's financial centre, was paralysed by the heavy storms that caused widespread flooding around the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Flagship shopping centres Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates both suffered flooding and water was ankle-deep at at least one Dubai Metro station.

Roads and residential communities also suffered heavy flooding in scenes repeated around the oil-rich Emirates, a desert country where rain is an unusual event.

Schools were shut across the UAE and were expected to remain closed on Wednesday, when further storms, including hail, are forecast.

Dubai airport, the world's busiest international hub measured by passenger traffic, suspended operations for 25 minutes and cancelled more than 50 flights.