Israel making decision to answer Iran attack, hope for minimal escalation: UK Foreign Minister David Cameron

During the visit David Cameron stated that Israel would take action in response. “It is clear that the Israelis are making a decision to act,” he told the BBC. “We hope that they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible.”

Speaking to a meeting of his Cabinet on Wednesday, Netanyahu said he met with both ministers and thanked them for their countries’ support. But he said Israel would make the call on its own on how to respond despite “all sorts of suggestions and advice” coming from Israel’s allies, some of whom — including the U.S., U.K. and France — helped Israel repel Iran’s drone and missile assault.

“I want to be clear: we will make our decisions ourselves. The state of Israel will do whatever is necessary to defend itself,” Netanyahu said.

Despite the tough rhetoric, Israel appears unlikely to attack Iran directly without at least the support of its top ally, the U.S. But it could resort to more covert methods such as targeting senior Iranian commanders or Iran-backed groups in other countries, or launching a cyber attack.

It’s unclear how Iran might respond given the heightened tensions. Any miscalculation by either side risks setting off a regional war.